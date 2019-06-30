Charles Canion Sr.
January 7, 1962 - June 23, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Home going service for Mr. Charles Randolph Canion Sr. will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mediation Prayer Tower (150 Piney Grove Cir, Kathleen, GA 31047).
Survivors include his Father Tom Canion,11 Children, 6 Siblings, 30 Grand children and 2 Great Grandchildren, a devoted friend, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday June 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
View the online memorial for Charles Canion Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on June 30, 2019