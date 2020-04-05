Charles David Massey, Jr.
January 25, 1956 - April 3, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Charles David Massey Jr. 64, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Griffin, Georgia, he as the son of the late Charles David Massey Sr. and Kathleen Joyce Stephens Bentacourt. He was a retired manager with OMI Water Waste Management. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Massey was preceded in death by a son, Charles David Massey III, Siblings, Tim Massey and Connie Massey.
He is survived by his daughters, Beth Hamil(Matt) and Anna Holloway (William); Grandchildren, Alivia and Gavin Hamil; Sister, Paula Stanley(Pete). Several half- brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020