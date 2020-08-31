MSgt. Charles David Smith, USAF (Ret.)
July 7, 1949 - August 24, 2020
Macon, GA- On Monday, August 24, 2020, Charles "David" Smith, husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 71 years old. He was the son of the late Charles J. and Lillian Taylor Smith.
Born in Macon on July 7, 1949, David graduated from Northside High School in Warner Robins and proudly joined the United States Air Force to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He retired with 20 plus years of military service having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. David went on to retire from Blue Bird Co. Inc. but was still consulting for them when he passed. He was a devoted member of Warner Robins church of Christ where he was the song leader and played guitar. David will be remembered for the smile on his face and song in his heart.
David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen P. Smith of Macon; daughters, Tiffany L. Smith of Clarksville, Georgia and Amanda M. Smith of Bucyrus, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke A. Martin, Faith E. Smith, and Evan Ray; and sisters, Gail Adams (Chuck), Cleah Boaz, and Judy Mailen, all of Ellijay, Georgia.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Daniel Stearsman and Glenn Hitchcock officiating. David will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery after the service.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of David to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A., Macon, GA 31201.
