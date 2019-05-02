Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Dean Gibbs. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mabel White Baptist Church 1415 Bass Road Macon , GA View Map Graveside service 5:00 PM Taylorsville Cemetery 53 Church Street Taylorsville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Dean Gibbs

October 9. 1938 - April 29, 2019

Macon, GA- Charles Dean Gibbs, 80, of Macon, a beloved husband, father, granddad, son, brother, and friend, met his Lord & Savior Monday, April 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon, Georgia 31210. Visitation will be held at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019. A graveside celebration will be Friday, May 3, at 5:00pm at Taylorsville Cemetery, 53 Church Street, Taylorsville, Georgia 30178. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mabel White Baptist Church Nigeria Missions & Mabel White Youth Ministry.

Born October 9th, 1938 in Taylorsville, Georgia, Charles Gibbs was the son of the late Paul Vestal and Phylander Awtrey Stone Gibbs. Along with his parents, his brothers, Robert and Jack, as well as a son-in-law, Christopher O'Dell preceded him in death.

Charles grew up in Taylorsville, Georgia where he met his wife, Sarah at the age of 3 years old. They were childhood sweethearts growing up down the street from each other and started dating at the age of 14. Charlie attended Berry College and graduated in 1961. He and Sarah married in 1962 and shortly after, they moved to Macon to start their careers. They were married 56 years. He was the Chief of the Environmental Chemical Lab at Robins Air Force Base for 46 years (Sept 1961- July 2007) and never took a sick day. Over the last 10 years, Charles and Sarah have been volunteers at the Navicent Health Heart Institute. Charles had a positive impact on every life he touched by spreading the love of Jesus through, not only his wisdom, but leading by example through his unwavering faith. Charlie was a very active member at Mabel White Baptist Church in Macon where he served as a Deacon and Elder. During his years of retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching and playing golf, traveling for UGA football games, going to the Masters golf tournament, vacationing at Disney World, going to yard sales, as well as, anything mischievous he could find to do with his best friend, Bryan (son he never had), and spending time with his grandchildren. He took pride in his two koi fish ponds, beehives, and beautiful variety of plants and Japanese maple trees. Charles had a 7-year courageous battle with melanoma cancer. His favorite words to cling to were 'BUT GOD' and it became a declaration for his family. "But God, shows His love for us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us" Romans 5:8

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ruth Harris Gibbs of Macon; daughters, Sandy (Rick) Kahley of Macon, Heather (Andy) O'Dell Jordan of Cartersville, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Rikki, Aynslee, Ellie and Chloe Kahley, Christian, Zachary, Cassidy, and Elijah O'Dell, Tanner and Koby Jordan; brother-in-law, Alton Costlow; niece, Sharon (Paul) Carter; sister-in-law, Lynda Ellis Gibbs; nephew and niece, Keith Gibbs and Paula Gibbs; and several cousins.

