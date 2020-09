Charles "Chuck" E. AdamsMay 2, 1960 - September 24, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Charles "Chuck" E. Adams, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.Chuck was born in Macon, GA to Patricia Tharpe Wilson and the late George Eugene "Gene" Adams. He was employed as a systems analyst with the Office of Personnel Management. Chuck was an avid skier and enjoyed playing music with his brothers-in-law in a group they called "The Squirrels". He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.He is survived by his wife, Dawn H. Adams, son; Logan (Heather) Adams, daughter; Shannon (Bobby) Dominy, granddaughter; Charlie Adams, mother; Pat (Bill) Wilson, sister; Coni (George) Barnes, step-sister; Angela (Troy) Millett, step-brother; Jeff Wilson, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and loving friends.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.