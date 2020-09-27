1/1
Charles E. "Chuck" Adams
1960 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" E. Adams
May 2, 1960 - September 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Charles "Chuck" E. Adams, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Chuck was born in Macon, GA to Patricia Tharpe Wilson and the late George Eugene "Gene" Adams. He was employed as a systems analyst with the Office of Personnel Management. Chuck was an avid skier and enjoyed playing music with his brothers-in-law in a group they called "The Squirrels". He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn H. Adams, son; Logan (Heather) Adams, daughter; Shannon (Bobby) Dominy, granddaughter; Charlie Adams, mother; Pat (Bill) Wilson, sister; Coni (George) Barnes, step-sister; Angela (Troy) Millett, step-brother; Jeff Wilson, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and loving friends.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
