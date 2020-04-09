Charles E. Burwell
March 26, 1929 - April 6, 2020
Hampton, NH- Hampton Falls, NH - Charles E. Burwell, 91, a former longtime resident of Hampton Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, NH. He was born in Saugus, MA on March 26, 1929, the middle son of the late Charles W. and Marian L. (Elmer) Burwell. He shared 55 wonderful years of marriage with his late wife, Vera (Cotton) Burwell who predeceased him in 2004.
Family members include two daughters, Rev. Deborah Knowlton of Hampton and Dr. Rebecca J. Corvey of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Kathryn Corvey, Matthew Corvey and his wife, Elise; Sarah Knowlton, Daniel Knowlton and his wife, Laura; two great-grandsons, Joseph and Paul Corvey, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Bellitti and his brother, Rev. Dr. Wesley Burwell of Exeter.
Due to the recent pandemic, no services are planned for this time. Interment and a celebration service will be held when possible. Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Charles' complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for service date and time updates.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020