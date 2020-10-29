Charles Edward Garrett
February 24, 1931 - October 27, 2020
Macon , Ga- Charles Edward Garrett, CMSgt. (Ret): 89, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Randy Darnell will officiate. Born in Macon, he was the son of the late George C. Garrett and Thelma Thomas Garrett. He was the husband of the late Irene Jones Garrett. Mr. Garrett was a 1949 graduate of Lanier High School and was a veteran serving in the US Air National Guard, where he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He spent his last months of his life at Morningside Assisted Living of Macon, where he was very happy. He is survived by his sons, Mike Garrett (Marilyn), Don Garrett, and Keith Garrett (Anita); Grandchildren, Chel Garrett-Lee Kim (Gary), Mardi Oliver(Kirk), Marie Becham, Kyle Garrett(Stephanie), Haley Windon(Lloyd), Kevin Garrett(Elizabeth), Amy Freeman(Justin); Great grandchildren, Hunter Becham(Mikaila), Annabella Garrett, Titus Windon, Livia Carroll, Caden Freeman, and Cooper Freeman; Great great grandchild, Greyson Becham, and several nieces and nephews. The family deeply appreciates the care given to him by the Morningside Assisted Living Staff.
