Charles Edward Lesh, Jr.
May 17, 1957 - July 17, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Charles Edward Lesh Jr. 62, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Lesh Sr. and Thelma Patricia Berryman. He was retired salesman with Bearings and Drives after 35 years of service. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Darlene Lesh.
He is survived by his brother, John Russell Lesh of Macon.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Charles Edward Lesh, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019