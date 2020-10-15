Charles Edward Mungin Sr.November 15, 1948 - October 11, 2020Bonaire, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of MSGT (Retired USAF) Charles Edward Mungin Sr. Interment Services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery located in Beaufort, South Carolina. Pastor Josh B. Kirvin Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Willie Pearl Mungin; three children, Charles (Roxanne) Mungin Jr., Chad (Barbara) Mungin & Bridgette Mungin; five grandchildren, Charles Mungin III, Ashley McCraven, Chase Mungin, Bryce Mungin & Christopher Mungin; two siblings, Delores Baker & James Al (Desiree) Mungin Sr. and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family may be contacted at (478) 922-9240. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.