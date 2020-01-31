Charles Edwin Butler, Sr.
April 26, 1937 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Charles Edwin Butler, Sr. 82, peacefully slipped away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time in the Fellowship Hall at Ingleside Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations to Jay's Hope Foundation re: Heather's HEROS Fund in memory of Charles, 1157 B Forsyth St., Macon GA 31201 or www.jayshope.org.
Charles was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and the Bowman Crowley Sunday School Class. He was known for his hilarious storytelling and he enjoyed all outdoor activities and especially deer and turkey hunting. Charles loved and adored his wife Joanne, his children, grandchildren, his friends and all animals.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty two years; Joanne J. Butler, children; Cindy (Ronnie) Arnold, Eddie (Christy) Butler, Jeff (Robin) Butler, and Jodi (Ben) Aldredge, grandchildren; Heather, Steve (Emily) and Kyle (Monica) Arnold, Grayson and Katie Butler and Bailey and Riley Aldredge, nieces and nephews; Claudette Butler, Loretta Butler, Penny Butler and Ken Butler, Jr.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Charles Edwin Butler, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020