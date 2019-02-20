Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Evans Cowart

Bolingbrook, Georgia- Charles Evans Cowart, 76, of Bolingbrook, Georgia, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence.

He graduated from Dudley M. Hughes High School in Macon in 1960. Served in the United States Air Force and received his business degree from Georgia College in Milledgeville. Charles worked as an accountant for a number of years until his retirement in 2014. He loved high school football and was a football official with the Middle Georgia Football Association for 35 years. He also kept the clock for Mercer and Monroe Academy Basketball programs. Charles loved the Atlanta Braves. He was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church in Forsyth.

Charles was the widower of Rita Cowart and also preceded in death by his parents, Roy Cowart and Doris Lowery Cowart.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Helena United Methodist Church with interment will follow in the Helena City Cemetery.

The Rev. Darrius Baker will officiate.

Survivors include his daughter, Kristen Cowart Lawrence of New Orleans, LA; brothers and sisters, Larry (Ginger) Cowart of Macon, Jerry Ann (Lamar) Cravey of Milan, Van Cowart of Thomasville, Andy (Sari) Cowart of Milledgeville, Angelia Michael of Brunswick; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive; caregiver, Earlene Kearse of Macon and his beloved pet, Mollie.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 prior to the services at the Helena United Methodist Church.

