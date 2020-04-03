Charles F. "Chuck" Lawson (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. "Chuck" Lawson.
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles F. "Chuck" Lawson
February 23, 1936 - April 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Charles "Chuck" Lawson, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was 84 years old.
A true patriot and proud American, Chuck bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps and in the United States Air Force, from which he retired. He was the former owner and operator of Chuck's Bait and Tackle, and was an avid fisherman who found great joy in the pursuit of largemouth bass.
Chuck's greatest love was his wife of 63 years, Gypsy. He is also survived by his daughter, Diane Kelly (Scott); sons, Rippley D. Lawson and Charles D. Lawson; granddaughters, Lauren, Jessica, Jeana, and Casey; and five great-grandchildren.
His loving memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Due to precautionary guidelines in place currently, Chuck's family will be honoring him privately with a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Charles F. "Chuck" Lawson
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.