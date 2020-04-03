Charles F. "Chuck" Lawson
February 23, 1936 - April 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Charles "Chuck" Lawson, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was 84 years old.
A true patriot and proud American, Chuck bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps and in the United States Air Force, from which he retired. He was the former owner and operator of Chuck's Bait and Tackle, and was an avid fisherman who found great joy in the pursuit of largemouth bass.
Chuck's greatest love was his wife of 63 years, Gypsy. He is also survived by his daughter, Diane Kelly (Scott); sons, Rippley D. Lawson and Charles D. Lawson; granddaughters, Lauren, Jessica, Jeana, and Casey; and five great-grandchildren.
His loving memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Due to precautionary guidelines in place currently, Chuck's family will be honoring him privately with a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020