Charles Faulk
Eatonton, GA- Charles Faulk, 74, of Eatonton, died Tuesday at his residence after fighting a courageous battle with cancer to the very end.
Born in Unadilla, he was the son of the late Albert S. and Viola Burnette Faulk. Charles served his country with honor in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He retired from Robins Air Force Base. Charles was a very loving and giving man who always helped those in need. He loved hunting and fishing.
survivors: wife, Gail Faulk of Eatonton; Charr Groves (Matthew) of Eastman, Angela Orr of Tanner, AL, Kevin Pless (Stephani) of Albemarle, NC, Gary Pless of Oklahoma City, OK and Wesley Hodge of Heflin, AL; sisters, Ella Taylor (Tommy) of Warner Robins and Vivian Albright of Huntsville, AL; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
His siblings, Buddy Faulk and Dorothy Giddens, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM Saturday in Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home with interment in Elko Cemetery and visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019