Charles Franklin Rooks
Jones County, Georgia- Charles Franklin Rooks passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by family and friends. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm - 2:00pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tommy Freeman and Rev. Donny Melton will officiate. Burial will be private.
Charles was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Bernice Rooks and Deloris Rooks Hammock and stepfather: CC Hammock. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Stephens, brothers Bo Floyd and Tony Floyd, mother-in-law: Joyce Wells. Charles was retired from AAA Asphalt Company and was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1455. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he knew.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years to Sandra W. Rooks; loyal daughters: Brandi (Chuck) Marshall and Charlene (William) Blevins; son: Sean Rooks; grandchildren: "Tori" Turner (Dylan Smith, fiance), Mason Turner, Joshua Wright and Conner Blevins; sister: Patricia (Buddy) Horne and brother: Don (Sandra) Rooks.
Contributions can be made to ALS Association, 3351 Northside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31210, or Paralyzed Veteran's of America, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20006.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Rooks.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019