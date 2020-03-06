Charles "Chuck" Frederick Shadron, Jr.
July 26, 1953 - March 4, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Charles "Chuck" Shadron, Jr., 66, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Warren, Ohio, Chuck was the son of Lois Jane Shadron and the late Charles F. Shadron, Sr. Growing up, Chuck was an Eagle Scout. He was a part of the Follies at Warner Robins High School and graduated in 1972 before attending North Texas Horseshoeing Institute. Chuck worked at Blue Bird for many years before his retirement and then went to work as a shift leader at Kroger. He was of the Methodist faith. Chuck's passion was announcing races at the Silver Dollar Raceway and the Warner Robins Dragway for over 25 years. He also enjoyed attending music concerts, playing trivia, was an Atlanta Falcons fan, and a huge advocate for the Dalmatian Rescue. His memory will be cherished by many.
His memory will forever be treasured by his daughter, Michelle Lee Eddins; grandchildren, Haley Nicole Holtzclaw, and Steven Chase Holtzclaw; mother, Lois Jane Shadron; siblings, Janet Lee Mistretta, and Jill Ann Mora; and niece and nephew, Lauren Sue Marrone and Mathew Scott Marrone; and fur babies "Petey", "Ziva", and "Missy".
A memorial gathering will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Charles "Chuck" Frederick Shadron, Jr. to Dalmatian Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 640108, North Miami Beach, Florida, 33164 or to the Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020