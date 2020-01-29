Charles Harold McElheney
09/05//1935 - 01/27/2020
Macon, Georgia- Mr. Charles Harold McElheney, 84, of Macon Georgia passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Mr. McElheney was born Sept. 5, 1935 to the late Ray and Euna McElheney in Monticello Georgia. He was retired from Georgia DOT. He loved his family, church (Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church), golf and Georgia Bulldogs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jewell McElheney of Macon, children Charles Anthony McElheney of Macon, Lynne Suarez (Bob) of Macon, step son Lamar Thompson (Jeannie) of Tom Ball, Texas, step daughter Susie Ramage (Donald) of Macon and step daughter Wendy Rustin (Richard) of Macon, brother Jimmy McElheney (Charlene) of Milledgeville; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. McElheney was preceded in death by Donna McElheney (Daughter-In-Law) and Ryan Rustin (Grandson). Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church, Fellowship Road, Monticello, Georgia. Interment will be held in the Church Cemetery. Jimmy McElheney will officiate.
The family suggests donations to Hopewell United Methodist Church, c/o Alan McElheney Fund, 188 Hopewell Church Road, Milledgeville, Georgia 31061.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Jordan Funeral Home 264 Hillsboro Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064
Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, Georgia
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020