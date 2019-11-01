Charles Henry Brantley (1945 - 2019)
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Charles Henry Brantley
March 01, 1945 - October 29, 2019
Gray, GA- Charles Henry Brantley, 74 of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA., 31032. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019
