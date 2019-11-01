Charles Henry Brantley
March 01, 1945 - October 29, 2019
Gray, GA- Charles Henry Brantley, 74 of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA., 31032. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be private.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019