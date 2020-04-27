Charles Henry "Buddy" King, Sr.
November 2, 1939 - April 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Charles Henry "Buddy" King, Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Donald Jordan will officiate.
Mr. King was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Annie Mae Kemp King and Shannon King and was preceded in death by his siblings, James King and Sarah Fawling. He was retired from Armstrong Corporation and was a graduate of the 1958 class of Ballard Hudson. Mr. King was a member of Bethel CME where he was a member of the male choir and the food ministry.
Mr. King is survived by his wife, Jerelene Hill King of Macon; children, Charles H. King, Jr. (Jennifer), Sharon King Davis (Aundrey), Phyllis King, Eric King, and Charlene King Chapman (Cephus); 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shannon King, Jr. Rosa Marshall, Juanita Wooten, and William Leon King; numerous nieces & nephews; sister-in-law, Mary King.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2020