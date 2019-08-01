Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Carlyle in "The Grande" Service 11:00 AM Mulberry Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Henry Yates, Jr.March 30, 1928 - July 30, 2019Macon, GA- Charles Henry Yates, Jr., son of Sarah Newton Yates and Charles Henry Yates, Sr., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 peacefully at his home after being in declining health for several years. He is predeceased by his devoted wife, Mary Jean Smith Yates, of sixty two years whom he met and fell in love with in high school. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 3rd at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. The Reverend Dr. Matt Woodbery, the Reverend Creede Hinshaw and Father Kyle Babin will officiate. The family will celebrate his life at Carlyle in "The Grande" on Friday evening, August 2nd from 5:00 to 6:30 and following the service in the church parlor. The Joy Sunday School Class is asked to sit together as a group at the Memorial Service and those who wish may make donations to The Methodist Home for Children, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon 31204 or Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201 or United Way-Central Georgia, 301 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201.Mr. Yates was born in Macon, Georgia on March 30, 1928 and spent his entire life as a vital and devoted citizen of Macon and its many organizations. He graduated from Lanier High for Boys in 1946. He received his BBA degree from Emory University in 1950 where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity.Mr. Yates began his career with Citizens and Southern National Bank. He worked with Yates Motor Company before beginning his own company, Yates Auto Contract Company (automobile sales finance company), where he helped many individuals purchase their first car. He was an organizer of Family Federal Savings and Loan, serving as President until its merger with Great Southern Federal in 1983. He achieved his designation as a Certified Financial Planner and created Yates Financial Management serving individuals with their financial planning until his retirement in 1999. Additionally, Mr. Yates was an organizer of First Macon Bank & Trust in 1988 and served as Chairman until its sale to Colonial Bank in 1998.Mr. Yates was known throughout Macon for his service to his church and many civic organizations. He was a past member of Idle Hour Country Club and the Rotary Club of Macon where he served as President in 1978-1979, past President of the Macon Chapter of the American Red Cross, past President of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, past Campaign Chairman and President of the United Way of Central Georgia and a Trustee of Wesleyan College. Being a lover and supporter of the arts, he particularly enjoyed his role as a board member and former President of the Macon Symphony Orchestra.Mr. Yates was a lifelong member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, where he officially joined when he was eleven years old making him an eighty year member. He was an extremely faithful member of both the church and his beloved Joy Class Sunday School. He served on multiple committees throughout his younger years and never missed a Sunday unless traveling until his health made it too difficult to attend. He passed this love and devotion to church on to his family for which they will be forever grateful. Mr. Yates served Mulberry as Chair of the Administrative Board and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.Even with so many interests and time to give to others, his number one priority in life was always his family to whom he poured out his love and generosity. More than anything, he loved to pack his family up for the annual beach trip which will be remembered forever in the hearts of his children and grandchildren. He and his wife also spent many happy years traveling the world together where they met many fascinating and life long friends. Mr. Yates will long be remembered as a true southern gentleman who believed the way to be thankful was to give back to others. He lived his life by his Rotary Motto: Service Above Self. Mr. Yates enjoyed challenges in which he would develop a well thought out plan to creatively solve any problem put before him.Mr. Yates is survived and will be terribly missed by his daughters, Avan Moore (Jimmy), Jeanna Wright, Julie Yates; one granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Hammond; three grandsons, Robert Alfred McCormick (Kyle) , Charles Yates McCormick, Thomas Moore McCormick (Lauren), two great grandsons, John McDavid McCormick and Walker Yates McCormick, step granddaughter, Haviland Moore and his longtime loving caregiver, Brenda Richardson.The family would like to thank Carlyle Place for providing a wonderful and caring environment during their father's final years. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019 