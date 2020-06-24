Charles Herman Brown, Jr.
September 18, 1958 - June 21, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Charles Herman "Pudding" Brown, Jr. are 10:00A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Charles Herman Brown, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.