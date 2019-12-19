CHARLES HOLLINGSWORTH
1933 - December 17, 2019
Uvalda, GA- MR. CHARLES OLIVER HOLLINGSWORTH, age 86, of Uvalda, GA, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Community Hospice in Vidalia, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Friday, December 20, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Reggie Sheffield officiating, with interment in Sugar Creek Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hollingsworth was a native of Abbeville, a member of Sugar Creek Congregational Methodist Church, a 1950 graduate of Abbeville High School, and a retired supervisor for the department of material management at Robins AFB. He was a member of the Western Light Masonic Lodge #272 in Abbeville, a former Chauncey volunteer fire chief, a volunteer for Dodge Pre-K for many years, and a former volunteer as a campground host for Georgia State Parks. Charles enjoyed woodworking and working outdoors. He was a humble mild mannered man who was an extremely loving husband and father. He was the son of the late Emma Clack Hollingsworth and Tobe Hollingsworth, was preceded in death by his In-laws, Grover H. Selph and Louise T. Selph, and was the last surviving sibling in his family.
Survivors: Wife of 46 years – Gail Selph Mullis Hollingsworth of Uvalda; 4 Children – Shirley Marie Kilgore (Tommy) of Lyons, Tony Mullis (Barbie) of Helena, Linda Bloodsworth (Deryll), and Clark Hollingsworth (Zdenka) both of Abbeville; 7 Grandchildren – Jacob Mullis, Jordan Kilgore, Dawn Coleman, Shane Bloodsworth, Chuck Hollingsworth, Adam Hollingsworth, and Amanda Alewine; Numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren; 2 Sisters-in-law – Grace Smith (Greg) of Ft. Valley and Joyce Hunter of Abbeville; 2 Brothers-in-law – Andy "Bo" Selph of Uvalda and Dan Allen of Abbeville; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 6:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, December 19. In addition to flowers, the family request contributions to Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vidalia, GA 30474. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019