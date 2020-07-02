Charles Holton
Macon, Georgia- Charles Monroe Holton age 86, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services information will be announced at a late date.
Mr. Holton was born in Uvalda, Georgia to Mack Mason Holton and Della Mae Fowler Holton Dorsey. He was a 1952 graduate of Soperton High School and he also attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1960 with a BBA in Accounting. From 1960 -75 he worked with S.D. Leidesdorf & Co., Certified Public Accountants in Greenville, SC. He then worked for Holton Dodge, Inc. from 1975-79 serving as Business Manager. In 1979 Mr. Holton started working for Thompson, Ventulett & Stainback Architects as Controller and from 1982 until 1984 he worked with Argonaut Insurance as a Field Auditor. In 1984 he started his own business, PIP Printing which later changed the name to Printing & More and served the Macon area until his retirement in 2008.
Mr. Holton enrolled in the Loyal Order of Moose in 1975 and served as General Manager of the Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455 for many years. He was elected Governor in 1981 and held every position available on the State level including State President. He was the holder of the highest degree of the order for the Loyal Order of Moose, The Pilgrim Degree of Merit. He was Governor of the Macon Lodge a total of 5 times and was Moose of the Year of the Lodge several times as well as Moose of the Year of the State of Georgia more than once.
Survivors include his wife Jonnie L. Holton of Macon, a son Chris Gladin of Milledgeville, two daughters Beverly K. Jaynes (Buzz) of Dickson, TN and Kellie Black (Claude) of Juliette, a sister Maxine Hamilton of Vidalia, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com
to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Charles Holton