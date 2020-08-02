1/1
Charles Hubert "Chuck" Cannon
1949 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Hubert Cannon
May 1, 1949 - July 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Charles "Chuck" Hubert Cannon, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery (Main Gate) with the Rev. Chris Minton and Rev. Rick Parsons officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, 888 Pine St., Macon GA 31201.
Chuck was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James Hubert and Juanita Rowe Cannon. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Conductor and was a member of Lizella Baptist Church. Chuck enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, as well as telling or hearing a good joke. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughters; Catherine Kacey Campuzano, Maggie Anita (Garin) Flanders, Amanda Kay Cannon all of Macon, grandchildren; Dallas Bradyn and Sutherlan John Flanders and Joshua Kane Campuzano, sisters; Gail (Henry) Geck and Linda (Alphie) Spears all of Macon, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Charles "Chuck" Hubert Cannon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
