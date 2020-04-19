Charles Hume Baker III
February 28, 1955 - April 13, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Charles Hume Baker III, 65, of Macon, Georgia, died Monday, April 13, 2020. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Born in Alberta, Canada, he was the son of the late Charles Hume Baker II and Geertruida Hermina Zwartjes Baker. He was the owner and operator of CBakerPC, and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Chuck proudly served in the US Army for 20 years. After retirement, he worked for Huber and eventually Monroe County Hospital as the IT Department.
He is survived by his wife Petra; children: Stephanie Adams (Kevin), Marcus Baker (Amelia), and Patrick Baker (Jess); grandchildren: Josh, Damien, and Jasper; and siblings: Ann Dafoe (Jim), Ina Baker, and Pam Baker.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent in his memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Macon, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020