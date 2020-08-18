1/1
Charles Irvin "Charlie" Lutz
1947 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" Irvin Lutz
March 30, 1947 - August 17, 2020
Byron, GA- Charles "Charlie" Irvin Lutz, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Charlie was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Charles Edward and Sallie Coleman Lutz, on March 30, 1947. A proud United States Air Force Veteran, he discharged honorably from the military in 1974, and began a successful 32-year career at Raytheon Company as a Radar Flight Test Engineer. Charlie was also a true follower of Christ and enjoyed serving as an Elder with various Christian Ministries. He was deeply involved with Tres Dias Ministries, as well. In his free time, Charlie loved playing tennis, traveling, especially in his RV, and being a campground host in the mountains of North Georgia, but his greatest joy came from time spent with his family.
Those left to cherish Charlie's memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Kandi Lutz of Byron; children, Charles Craig Lutz (Shanon) of Flowery Branch and Kristi Moser (Brian) of Byron; grandchildren, Mariah and Sierra Lutz, Jayson Hester, and Krystal Moser; sisters, Beth King (Bennie) of Roswell and Ann Quigley (Tom) of Etters, Pennsylvania; and a number of nephews.
The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Charlie to Kindred Hospice, 105 Jim Mason Ct., Ste. 100 & 200, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to a church or charity of your choice.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Charles "Charlie" Irvin Lutz



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Kandi, we were so saddened to hear about Charlie. Our prayers are with you and your family. We love you. Lit and Glenda
Lit and Glenda Woodard
Family
