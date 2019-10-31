Charles J. Luke
November 17, 1922 - October 29, 2019
Augusta, GA- Mr. Charles J. Luke, 96, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Luke was the beloved husband to the late Mattie Luke.
Mr. Luke was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County, enlisted and served in the U.S. Army and later returned to Augusta to become a Nurse's Aide at the VA Hospital. He was a charter member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Mr. Luke also farmed on family land, earning the distinction of "CSRA Farmer of the Year" and continued his favorite pastime until his declining health ended this passion. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many in the community.
Family members include: children: Tillie (Jimmy) McDaniel, Drs. Billie (Bill) Jackson, Charlie Luke, Alana (Pearre) Morgan; grandchildren: Ben (Jennifer) McDaniel, Julie (Leroy) Powell and Katelyn Morgan; great grandchildren: Madison McDaniel, Emma McDaniel, Caleb McDaniel, Corrine McDaniel, Kinley McDaniel and Logan McDaniel; and extended family Clem and Matt Locus, Gina Boyd, David Floyd, Jennie Cain and Dillard Haley. In addition to his wife, Mr. Luke was also preceded in death by his son: Ronald Russell Luke, parents: Charlie and Ethel Luke; brother: Alton Luke; sister: Martha Luke.
Pallbearers will be Ben McDaniel, Logan McDaniel, Leroy Powell, Phillip Harris, David Matthews and David Floyd.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 1:00 until time of service. Burial will follow at Pierce United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3880 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta GA 30909.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019