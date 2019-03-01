Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Joseph "Butch" Gorman, III

April 29, 1944 - February 27, 2019

Macon, GA- On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Charles (Butch) Joseph Gorman III, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 74.

Butch was born in Macon, Georgia on April 29, 1944 to Charles Joseph Gorman, Jr. and Donna Lee Butler Gorman. He graduated from Lanier High School and attended Mercer University. He was the owner and operator of Gorman and Gorman Electric Company. On March 15, 1964 he married his childhood sweetheart Martha Berry Conner.

Butch had a passion for detail, especially in nature. His hobbies spanned the range of fly fishing and tying his own unique fly's, koi ponds and bird watching from the feeders he maintained. He enjoyed sunsets at the lake. He was an avid music lover, including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffet and most especially following the Southern Rock music career of his oldest grandson, Adam Gorman, who performs vocals and plays guitar. He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts, a tradition inspired by his own father who started and sponsored a local troop.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Charles Joseph and his mother, Donna. He is survived by his wife Martha, his two sons, Charles Joseph (Jody) Gorman IV and wife Carol M. Gorman, and Jonathan David (Jon) Gorman and wife Tracey Lynn Gorman. He is survived by his younger brother Alton Randal (Randy) Gorman and his wife Becky. Butch delighted in spending time with and was actively involved in the lives of his 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Butch was always full of gratitude, curiosity, and appreciation for another day, a funny story, picture or video captured, and a chance to hold hands with his bride of 55 years. He lived fully on his terms, every moment of each day. He had the ability to impart wisdom, sayings, quotes or jokes that could be serious, funny in an instant, or bring love into the room. His proudest moments to the very last hours of his life, involved those spent with his wife Martha, their precious dog Dude, and surrounded by his children and their families.

A family visitation will be help on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Harts Mortuary in Macon Georgia, and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Harts Mortuary at 1:00 pm. The family has requested that memorials be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon Georgia or the Middle Georgia Down Syndrome Society, Macon, Georgia.

Please visit

Hart's Mortuary, downtown Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Charles Joseph "Butch" Gorman, III





Charles Joseph "Butch" Gorman, IIIApril 29, 1944 - February 27, 2019Macon, GA- On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Charles (Butch) Joseph Gorman III, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 74.Butch was born in Macon, Georgia on April 29, 1944 to Charles Joseph Gorman, Jr. and Donna Lee Butler Gorman. He graduated from Lanier High School and attended Mercer University. He was the owner and operator of Gorman and Gorman Electric Company. On March 15, 1964 he married his childhood sweetheart Martha Berry Conner.Butch had a passion for detail, especially in nature. His hobbies spanned the range of fly fishing and tying his own unique fly's, koi ponds and bird watching from the feeders he maintained. He enjoyed sunsets at the lake. He was an avid music lover, including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffet and most especially following the Southern Rock music career of his oldest grandson, Adam Gorman, who performs vocals and plays guitar. He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts, a tradition inspired by his own father who started and sponsored a local troop.Butch was preceded in death by his father, Charles Joseph and his mother, Donna. He is survived by his wife Martha, his two sons, Charles Joseph (Jody) Gorman IV and wife Carol M. Gorman, and Jonathan David (Jon) Gorman and wife Tracey Lynn Gorman. He is survived by his younger brother Alton Randal (Randy) Gorman and his wife Becky. Butch delighted in spending time with and was actively involved in the lives of his 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Butch was always full of gratitude, curiosity, and appreciation for another day, a funny story, picture or video captured, and a chance to hold hands with his bride of 55 years. He lived fully on his terms, every moment of each day. He had the ability to impart wisdom, sayings, quotes or jokes that could be serious, funny in an instant, or bring love into the room. His proudest moments to the very last hours of his life, involved those spent with his wife Martha, their precious dog Dude, and surrounded by his children and their families.A family visitation will be help on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Harts Mortuary in Macon Georgia, and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Harts Mortuary at 1:00 pm. The family has requested that memorials be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon Georgia or the Middle Georgia Down Syndrome Society, Macon, Georgia.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.Hart's Mortuary, downtown Cherry Street has charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Hart's Mortuary and Crematory

765 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

478-746-4321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close