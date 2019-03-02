Charles Joseph "Butch" Gorman, III
April 29, 1944 - February 27, 2019
Macon, GA- On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Charles (Butch) Joseph Gorman III, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 74.
A family visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Harts Mortuary in Macon Georgia, and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Harts Mortuary at 1:00 pm. The family has requested that memorials be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon Georgia or the Middle Georgia Down Syndrome Society, Macon, Georgia.
Hart's Mortuary, downtown Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019