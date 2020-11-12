Charles Joseph Hortman Sr.
September 8, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Charles Joseph Hortman, Sr., 88, of Byron, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hortman was born on September 8, 1932, in Roberta, Georgia, to the late Oliver and Allie Giles. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy, and worked all his life as a Denturist. Mr. Hortman was the former owner of Mid State Denture Clinic.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife; Pauline Hortman. Children; Cindy Gardner (Johnny), Sheri Wood (Ron) and Charles Joseph Hortman, Jr. (Summer). Five grandchildren and Eight great grandchildren.
