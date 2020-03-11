Charles Kenneth Bynum
September 28, 1948 - March 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Charles K. Bynum of Warner Robins, GA transitioned into forever life on Saturday March 7, 2020. Mr. Bynum was born September 28, 1948 to Timothy Bynum, Sr. and Ethel Mae Rountree-Bynum. Charles Bynum was married to his devoted wife Mary Ann Jackson-Bynum for 51 years.
The funeral will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Services will be held at Mount Beulah Primitive Baptist Church located at 184 Beulah Church Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088. Committal Service will be at the church cemetery. Repast will follow the Committal Service. Arrangement by Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
