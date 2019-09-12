Charles Kenneth McDaniel "Kenny Me"
March 25, 1949 - September 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Charles Kenneth McDaniel - age 70, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 in Sevierville,Tennessee.
He was born in Macon, GA. to the late Bryant M. McDaniel and Margaret R. Bowen of Macon. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard McDaniel. He was retired from the Local 48 International Frost, Heat and Insulators Union. After graduating from Dudley Hughes High School in 1968 he went into the construction business. He was married in 1969 to Ann Lynn (McDaniel) and had two children, a son Lee and a daughter Kim.
Kenny traveled throughout his career but always called Macon home, He loved the simple life and wasn't impressed with material things. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and carving things out of wood that reflected his admiration and respect for the American Indians.
His love of old cars and trucks was a passion that he followed up with until his death. His true passion was his love of the river and fishing. He spent as much time as he could on the river, by the river or in the river. He was a quiet man of few words yet had a loud personality. He was blessed to have so much love in his life and to have so many people to call friend. He was kind and always willing to help and always looking for a "good trade".
He is survived by his children, son Kenneth Lee and daughter Kimberley, sister Linda Sollars(Greg), granddaughter Makayla Brawner, Goddaughter Taylor Fitzgerald, four nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make donations to The .
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel in Forsyth, GA from 6-8 pm and a memorial service will follow with a private service on Saturday September 14, 2019.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019