Charles L. "Lil Jr" Curry Jr.
June 20, 1947 - March 11, 2019
Macon, GA.- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Charles L. Curry Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave. Macon, GA.31206 Reverend Dr. Walter L. Glover Jr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019