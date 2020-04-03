Charles Lamar Dawson
December 16, 1932 - April 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Charles Lamar Dawson, 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. A private graveside will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Born in Columbus, Georgia, he was the son of the late Reverend E.T. Dawson and Mary Teal Dawson. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church and led a young couples Sunday school class and the Hudson-Tabor Sunday School Class. He also was a Deacon Emeritus.
Mr. Dawson had been in the car industry in Middle Georgia for over 40 years and was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He loved sports, and coached various church softball teams for more than 30 years and enjoyed cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randall Dawson.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Dawson, Children, Karen Partridge(Terry), Angela Matthews(Chip), Kimberly Dawson Parton, Kerry Dawson(Amy); Nine grandchildren and Three great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com and view the service live at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 by liking Fairhaven Funeral Home -Macon Facebook page.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation and his home nurse, Lisa Mann for the excellent care Mr. Dawson received.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Charles Lamar Dawson
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020