December 30, 1945 - May 5, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Charles Cofield, 74, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Charles was born on December 30, 1945, in Thomaston, Georgia, to the late Howard and Betty Cofield. He spent more than 35 dedicated years working in logistics in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. In his free time, Charles collected coins and had a great interest in any history involving World War II. He loved his family, his dog, "Denali", and he simply enjoyed life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Cofield Daniell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Faye D. Cofield; children, Charles P. Cofield (Kelly) and Kara N. Cofield; grandchild, Hadley T. Cofield; nephew, David Daniell (Jocelyn); and niece, Lisa England (Kyle).
At the family's request all services will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
