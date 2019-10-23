|
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Charles Larry Parks, Sr.
July 30, 1943 - October 21, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Charles Larry Parks, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Mr. Parks will be laid to rest next to his wife of fifty-six years at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel and Crematory, U.S. Highway 41 North, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Mr. Parks was born on July 30, 1943 in Ideal, Georgia to the late Paul Charlton and Vera (McElmurray) Parks. He spent most of his career in sales with TruckPro and was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. An extremely passionate baseball lover, Larry dedicated his time to coaching the Warner Robins American Little League, including the first Little League state championship. He enjoyed spending his down time watching the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. His family was everything to him, and he loved grilling out hamburgers and steaks for them. He was known for the best cheese toast you ever had. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Wynell Parks; sister, Sybil (Wilbur) Parks, who raised him after his parents passed away; and his brother, Buzzy Parks.
Left to cherish Larry's beloved memory are his children; Paula (Jeff) Menges of Salvo, North Carolina, Charles Larry "Chuck" Parks, Jr. of Warner Robins, Georgia, Rebecca (Scott) Webb of Perry, Georgia, Gregory Scott (Shanna) Parks of Byron, Georgia, and Sybil "Sissy" (Scott) Walker of Byron, Georgia; 12 grandchildren: Amanda (Joe), Nikki (Chad), Connor, Chelsea, Sydney, Lori Ann, Kaylee, Emily, Jonah, Peyton, Rhome and Zach; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Sealy of Monticello, Georgia and his brother, Terry (Cathy) Parks of Anniston, Alabama.
To sign the online guest book or to view the memorial tribute, please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com. It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019
