Charles Lee Hogan
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Charles Lee Hogan will be held 11 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Richard Robinson will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Hogan, 71, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Survivors include, one son; two brothers; a host of grand, great-grand; and great-great-grandchildren with other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020