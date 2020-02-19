Charles Leon Prince
12/2/1954 - 2/14/2020
Macon, Georgia - Charles Leon Prince, age 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by family succumbing to his final battle with COPD on February 14, 2020 at Navicient Health.
Charles was born in Macon on December 2, 1954 to Elbert Leon and Martha Bryan Prince. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of being with family and friends, fishing, watching NASCAR, and loved playing Bingo with fellow residents at Bolingreen Health & Rehab.
He was predeceased by his mother, Martha Prince and great nephew, Christian. He is survived by his father, Leon Prince of Macon, two brothers Rudy (Karen) Prince and Rusty (Cindy) Prince, both of Macon and sister Pam (Tommy) Walker of Gray, 7 nieces and 24 great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 7495 Knoxville Rd, Lizella GA 31052 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Johnny Stevens officiating. Special thanks extended to staff at Bolingreen Health & Rehab. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends to either of his siblings or charity.
Personal Quote: "You ain't mad is ya"? - Charles
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020