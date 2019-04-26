Mr. Charles Lewis Rouse, Sr.
Macon, GA - Funeral services for Mr. Charles Lewis Rouse, Sr. will be held 1 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church. Rev. E. J. Elliott will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Rouse, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Survivors includes his seven children, Eva (Eddie) Stephens, Mary Woodford Adkins, Della Glover, Charlestine Flagg, Charles (Beverly) Rouse, Jr., Angela (Ken) Aaron and John (Angela) Rouse; mother of his seven children, Ossie O. Rouse; sister, Geneva Harvey; nine grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 107 Woodall Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019