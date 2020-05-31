Dr. Charles Marion "Toby" Hill, III
August 22, 1945 - May 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Early on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020, Charles Marion "Toby" Hill, III, 74, joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Dr. Charles Marion "Toby" Hill was born on August 22nd, 1945, in Tryon, North Carolina, to the late Charles Marion Jr. and Florine Fitzgerald Hill. He was a 1963 Graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School in Asheville, North Carolina, where he met his wife of 53 years, Anna Lee Carter Hill. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Carolina. In 1967 he and his wife Anna moved to Atlanta where he began his career as a public school educator. He went on to earn his Master's Degree from Georgia State University and later obtained his Doctoral Degree from the University of Georgia. He was elected School Superintendent for the Crawford County Board of Education at the age of 31, making him one of the youngest School Superintendents ever to be elected in the state of Georgia. In 1981 he moved his family to Warner Robins, Georgia, to serve as the Director of Vocational Education for the Houston County Board of Education. He later served as principal of Pearl Stephens which, at the time, catered to at-risk children and special needs students. His passion for at-risk student programs eventually led him to become the principal of C.B. Watson which was an alternative education facility. Following his retirement from the Houston County Board of Education, Dr. Hill worked as the Director of Gateway Cottage (HODAC). He was also a professor at Fort Valley State University and Georgia Military College. In 2004 he was elected and served for two terms on the Houston County Board of Education.
Along with his passion for education, Toby Hill was also an avid writer. He wrote several blogs, short stories, poems, and published two books. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, chairman of the church council, and helped lead annual mission trips to Jamaica for over 20 years. He also participated in the Emmaus Community and the Kairos Prison Ministry.
Toby Hill was a world traveler. Along with his wife Anna, they embarked on many adventures together. Several of their trips were taken with their closest friends and family. He was an avid sports fan who particularly loved watching UNC Tar Heel basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He attended countless sporting events, but especially liked watching the variety of sports and activities his children and grandchildren participated in.
Toby Hill was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Angie Hill Sams. His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of 53 years, Anna Lee Carter Hill; his children, Christy Nobles (Perkins) of Warner Robins and Brian Hill (J.J.) of Cumming; his son-in-law, David Sams of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Connor, Carson, Christopher, E.J., Ella, Owen, and Samuel; his sister, Laura Lewis of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. He considered everyone a friend and lived his life in such a way that everyone around him was impacted by his presence. The family is forever grateful for the support they have received during this time.
The memorial service celebrating Mr. Hill's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Craig Hutto officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service. Interment will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Cemetery in Asheville, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Friends may go to https://www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Charles Marion "Toby" Hill, III
August 22, 1945 - May 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Early on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020, Charles Marion "Toby" Hill, III, 74, joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Dr. Charles Marion "Toby" Hill was born on August 22nd, 1945, in Tryon, North Carolina, to the late Charles Marion Jr. and Florine Fitzgerald Hill. He was a 1963 Graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School in Asheville, North Carolina, where he met his wife of 53 years, Anna Lee Carter Hill. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Carolina. In 1967 he and his wife Anna moved to Atlanta where he began his career as a public school educator. He went on to earn his Master's Degree from Georgia State University and later obtained his Doctoral Degree from the University of Georgia. He was elected School Superintendent for the Crawford County Board of Education at the age of 31, making him one of the youngest School Superintendents ever to be elected in the state of Georgia. In 1981 he moved his family to Warner Robins, Georgia, to serve as the Director of Vocational Education for the Houston County Board of Education. He later served as principal of Pearl Stephens which, at the time, catered to at-risk children and special needs students. His passion for at-risk student programs eventually led him to become the principal of C.B. Watson which was an alternative education facility. Following his retirement from the Houston County Board of Education, Dr. Hill worked as the Director of Gateway Cottage (HODAC). He was also a professor at Fort Valley State University and Georgia Military College. In 2004 he was elected and served for two terms on the Houston County Board of Education.
Along with his passion for education, Toby Hill was also an avid writer. He wrote several blogs, short stories, poems, and published two books. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, chairman of the church council, and helped lead annual mission trips to Jamaica for over 20 years. He also participated in the Emmaus Community and the Kairos Prison Ministry.
Toby Hill was a world traveler. Along with his wife Anna, they embarked on many adventures together. Several of their trips were taken with their closest friends and family. He was an avid sports fan who particularly loved watching UNC Tar Heel basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He attended countless sporting events, but especially liked watching the variety of sports and activities his children and grandchildren participated in.
Toby Hill was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Angie Hill Sams. His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of 53 years, Anna Lee Carter Hill; his children, Christy Nobles (Perkins) of Warner Robins and Brian Hill (J.J.) of Cumming; his son-in-law, David Sams of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Connor, Carson, Christopher, E.J., Ella, Owen, and Samuel; his sister, Laura Lewis of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. He considered everyone a friend and lived his life in such a way that everyone around him was impacted by his presence. The family is forever grateful for the support they have received during this time.
The memorial service celebrating Mr. Hill's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Craig Hutto officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service. Interment will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Cemetery in Asheville, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Friends may go to https://www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Charles Marion "Toby" Hill, III
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.