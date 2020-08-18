Charles McLane "Buck" Womble
Jones County, Georgia- Charles McLane "Buck" Womble, Jr., 55, of Chapman Road, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-5:00pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Jones County. Memorial services will follow at 5:00pm with Rev. John Haney and Rev. John Irwin officiating.
Buck was born April 8, 1965 in Petersburg, Virginia and had lived in middle Georgia for most of his life. He was the son of the late Charles Womble, Sr. Buck was an Engineering Technician for Tri-County Electric Corporation and a member of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church.
Buck is survived by his wife: Michelle Womble; sons: Lane Womble and Eric Womble, and bonus children, Macy and CJ Scott; mother: Patricia Womble; father and mother-in-Law: Mario and Annie Gonzalez, Sr., brother and sister-in-law, Mario Gonzalez, Jr (Elizabeth); nephew Austin (Alyssa) Gonzalez and nieces, Emma and Lily Gonzalez and 2 (almost 3) great nephews.
