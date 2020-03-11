Charles Morrison
Macon, GA- Mr. Charles D. Morrison, Sr. "Pa", 84, of Jones County, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 o'clock PM in Williams-White Columns Chapel with Rev. Kim Jeanes officiating. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Friday, March 13, 2020, following the service.
Son of the late Luther and Dorothy Kitchens Morrison, Mr. Charles was a native of Macon but had made his home in Jones County most of his life. Preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Holder Morrison and brother, (Jack) Luther Morrison, he was retired as Warehouse Manager of Pepsi for 46 years. He also owned and operated Ma & Pa's BBQ Restaurant for many years. Pa was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Laurel Branch Methodist Church.
Survivors include his Sons: Charles D. Morrison, Jr.-Jones County, Robbie Morrison-Jones County; Sisters: Dorothy Moore-Forsyth, Ann Jones and Mae Hilburn-both of Macon; Brother: Johnny Morrison-Forsyth
