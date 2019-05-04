Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Patrick Curtis. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Patrick Curtis

April 5, 1988 - May 1, 2019

Byron, GA- Patrick Curtis went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after injuries sustained from a car accident. He was 31 years old.

Patrick was born in Nashville, Tennessee on April 5, 1988. From the time he was a young boy, he was very ambitious. Patrick loved bodybuilding and powerlifting, and was the proud owner of and personal trainer at Ideal Physiques in Warner Robins. He was also the Director of Sales and Management for Mirror Image Auto Parts. Patrick was a man of faith and a member at Harvest Church in Warner Robins.

Patrick was a perfectionist in all aspects of his life. He gave one hundred percent in everything he did from family to work, and hobbies. His friends and family would describe him as an amazing father who deeply loved his sons. Patrick was great friend who was outgoing, determined, generous, and someone who would help anyone at the drop of a hat. His hobbies included fast cars, motorcycles, sports, his dogs, and poker. His zest for life, dedication to work and love for his family was an inspiration to everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William "Bill" Morris and Paul Curtis, Sr.

He leaves behind his loving sons, Andrew Brayden Curtis and Nathaniel Patrick Curtis; fiancé, Natasha Killian; his mother, Detra Morris Narrigan and step-father Joseph Narrigan; his father, Paul Hinton Curtis, Jr.; siblings, Ashley Curtis Jones (Steven), Kate Narrigan and Sam Narrigan; grandparents, Ethel Morris Greene (Paul), and Laura Eileen and Clay Cardwell; and a number of adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Patrick's life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Patrick's memory to his sons' college funds. Checks may be made out to McCullough Funeral Home with "Charles Patrick Curtis' Memorial Fund" written on the memo line.

