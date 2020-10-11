1/1
Charles Perry Carr
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Perry Carr
July 3, 1938 - October 7, 2020
Warner Robins, Ga- Charles Perry Carr, Sr., 82, of Warner Robins, was called home to be with our good Lord and Savior the morning of Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Perry passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family.
Perry was born on July 3, 1938 in Macon, to the late Theodore and Mary Carr. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and later went to work at Robins Air Force Base where he retired after 30 plus years as a Supervisor. Perry married the love of his life, Cherry Carr, on January 13, 1963. Over the course of 57 years, they built a beautiful life together, full of love which they shared with their five children. In 1995, they both gave their lives to the Lord and have remained members of the Cornerstone Church.
Perry maintained a happiness and positivity that was genuine and rare. He was a deeply kind and selfless man, honest, dependable, sincere and would always tell those around him that he loved them. Perry will be deeply missed but because of his faith, we may find comfort in knowing Perry is now happier and healthier than ever and we will see him again in heaven.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, services will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home- Macon.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, two children; Jerry Richard Carr and Christa Summer Carr and one sister; Sarah Bedingfield. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife; Cherry Beach Carr. Son; Charles Perry "Dusty" Carr, Jr. (Laura), and daughters; Mary Carr Fowler (Danny) and April Carr Nappi (Chris). Grandchildren; Christa Yaun (Trey), Elizabeth Black (Kris), Victoria Saenz, Isabella Quant, and McKenzie Carr. Great grandchildren; Kallie Rose Hudgins, Greyson Yaun and Perry Black. Siblings; Jean Adams, Patsy Carr, Ronnie Carr (Patricia). And Paul Carr (Elaine).
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Perry's honor to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Charles Perry Carr



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved