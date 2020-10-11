Charles Perry Carr
July 3, 1938 - October 7, 2020
Warner Robins, Ga- Charles Perry Carr, Sr., 82, of Warner Robins, was called home to be with our good Lord and Savior the morning of Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Perry passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family.
Perry was born on July 3, 1938 in Macon, to the late Theodore and Mary Carr. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and later went to work at Robins Air Force Base where he retired after 30 plus years as a Supervisor. Perry married the love of his life, Cherry Carr, on January 13, 1963. Over the course of 57 years, they built a beautiful life together, full of love which they shared with their five children. In 1995, they both gave their lives to the Lord and have remained members of the Cornerstone Church.
Perry maintained a happiness and positivity that was genuine and rare. He was a deeply kind and selfless man, honest, dependable, sincere and would always tell those around him that he loved them. Perry will be deeply missed but because of his faith, we may find comfort in knowing Perry is now happier and healthier than ever and we will see him again in heaven.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, services will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home- Macon.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, two children; Jerry Richard Carr and Christa Summer Carr and one sister; Sarah Bedingfield. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife; Cherry Beach Carr. Son; Charles Perry "Dusty" Carr, Jr. (Laura), and daughters; Mary Carr Fowler (Danny) and April Carr Nappi (Chris). Grandchildren; Christa Yaun (Trey), Elizabeth Black (Kris), Victoria Saenz, Isabella Quant, and McKenzie Carr. Great grandchildren; Kallie Rose Hudgins, Greyson Yaun and Perry Black. Siblings; Jean Adams, Patsy Carr, Ronnie Carr (Patricia). And Paul Carr (Elaine).
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Perry's honor to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Charles Perry Carr