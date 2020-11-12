1/1
Charles Peter Maurizi M.D.
1938 - 2020
Charles Peter Maurizi, MD
July 20, 1938 - November 8, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Charles Peter Maurizi, MD, 82, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Dr. Maurizi was born in Evanston, Illinois, the son of the late Elda Whitcomb Maurizi and Rudolph Maurizi. He attended Northwestern University and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Maurizi was a member of AOA Honor Medical Society and completed his internship and residency at Evanston Hospital. He was a retired pathologist having worked for Ocmulgee Medical Pathology Associates, PA and Pathology Institute of Middle Georgia. Dr. Maurizi was a United States Navy veteran having served in Vietnam aboard the USS Sanctuary hospital ship.
Dr. Maurizi is survived by his children, Dawn M. Barron (Brett) of Macon, Amy M. Hendrix of Macon, and Pam M. Taylor (Bobby) of Juliette; grandchildren, Cole and Wesley Barron of Brunswick, Caitlyn and Thomas Williams of Macon, Natalie Hendrix of Macon, and Evie Taylor of Juliette; brother, Ken Maurizi (Linda) of Galesburg, Illinois; niece, Cara Maurizi and nephew, Chuck Maurizi.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
