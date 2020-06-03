Charles Radford Jr.
July 16, 1946 - May 11, 2020
Elko, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Charlie Radford Jr. will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Spring Creek Cemetery (724 Ellis Rd Elko, GA 31025).
He is cherished by a host of relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Charles Radford Jr.
July 16, 1946 - May 11, 2020
Elko, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Charlie Radford Jr. will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Spring Creek Cemetery (724 Ellis Rd Elko, GA 31025).
He is cherished by a host of relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Charles Radford Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.