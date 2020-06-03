Charles Radford Jr.
1946 - 2020
Charles Radford Jr.
July 16, 1946 - May 11, 2020
Elko, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Charlie Radford Jr. will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Spring Creek Cemetery (724 Ellis Rd Elko, GA 31025).
He is cherished by a host of relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Charles Radford Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Spring Creek Cemetery
