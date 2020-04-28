Charles Raiford Ashley
Oct. 20, 1943 - April 13, 2020
Forest Park, GA- On April 13th, Charles Raiford Ashley passed away after a short illness. Mr. Ashley was born the first child of Martha and Paul Ashley in Macon, GA. in 1943. Mr. Ashley graduated from Dudley M. Hughes Vocational High School in 1961.
Upon graduation, Mr. Ashley enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Ashley served honorably from 1961-1965 and was deployed to Vietnam for 14 months during the initial deployment of Marine forces in Southeast Asia. Mr. Ashley was recognized by the Marine Corp for his leadership qualities during his military service. After his enlistment was over, Mr. Ashley spent an additional two years as a Marine Corp reservist.
After his military service, Mr. Ashley returned to Macon where he spent a short stint working for United States Postal Service. He then became a welder for a few years before apprenticing as an electrician. In 1975 Mr. Ashley began a 30+ year career as an IBEW Local 613 union electrician.
Mr. Ashley is preceded in death by his mother, Martha, his father, Paul, and his sister Paula Ashley Owen. He is survived by sisters Thelma Lane of Gray, GA, Linda and husband George Padgett, and Laverne Carter and husband Wayne of Eatonton, GA. He is also survived by his children Randy Ashley and wife Amanda Chase of Asheville, NC, Charles Ashley II of Peachtree City, GA and Brandy Ashley of Denver, CO. Mr. Ashley also had six grandchildren.
Over the last 35 years of his life, Mr Ashley split his time between Forest Park and Lake Sinclair, GA. His house on Lake Sinclair was where he hosted his family members most every weekend and every holiday. Mr. Ashley took great pride in his family and was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2020