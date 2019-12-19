Charles Ramsdale
5/27/1933 - 12/16/2019
The Villages, FL- Colonel Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale, USAF (Ret), age 86, of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Girardville, PA on May 27, 1933. Chuck married Betty Smith of Birmingham, AL. They were married for 66 years. He enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired after 38 years of service. He moved to The Villages in 2013. He enjoyed golfing, painting and was an avid reader. Throughout his life Chuck was an active church member.
Chuck and his wife were former residents of Perry, GA where he and his wife attended Perry United Methodist Church and were the previous owners of The Perry Bookstore.
He is survived by his wife Betty Ramsdale; son Lt Colonel Charles Ramsdale, II USAF (Ret); grandsons Charles, Chris, Victor, Ivan; great grandchildren Abel and Arya.
A funeral service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am. Burial with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother and parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice in memory of Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019