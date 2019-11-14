Charles Ray "Chuck" Smith, Jr.
October 27, 1955 - November 11, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Chuck Smith, 64, passed away at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Chuck was born on October 27, 1955 in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Charles Ray Smith, Sr. and Emily Hazel Smith. He worked as a Senior Operations Technician for over 30 years for several different groups including Brookfield Properties. A health enthusiast and avid outdoorsman, Chuck loved going to the mountains, hiking, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was very active in each of his family member's lives and never missed a holiday or birthday; his mother was nearest and dearest to his heart. Chuck will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bonnie Sue Smith.
Chuck is survived by his loving siblings, Denise Ruberti (Victor) and Randy Smith (Peggy); aunts, Betty Jones and Jean Hancock; nieces and nephews, Sharilyn Clevenger (Robert), Jessica Funderburk (Joshua), Victor "Joey" Ruberti, Jr., and Jordan and Rachel Smith; great-nephew and niece, Wyatt and Jolene.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Duggan officiating. After the service, Chuck will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019