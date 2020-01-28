Charles Raymond Bearden
June 26, 1944 - January 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Charles Raymond Bearden, 75, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Old Columbus Road Macon. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, He was the son of the late Paul James Bearden and Mildred Lorene Hardison Bearden. He was a retired truck driver for Evans Trucking.
He is survived by his sons, Chris Bearden (Bonnie) and Greg Bearden(Tammy) Sister, Betty Carroll (Van). Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020