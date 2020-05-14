Charles Raymond Knowland
October 21, 1934 - May 12, 2020
Macon , GA- Charles Raymond Knowland, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Church with Pastor Tim Long officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1160 Forsyth St., Macon GA 31201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Charles was born in Jeffersonville, IN to the late Earl and Margarette Denham Knowland. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. and the United States Navy. Charles was retired from Brown and Williamson as a Fab Tech. He was an active member of First Evangelical Church, Golden Heirs Sunday School Class, and started the Food Bank at the church. Charles was a member of the American Legion. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Knowland, children; Dennis A. Knowland, Kim (Dennis) Burdeshaw, Allyn (Cindy) Knowland, Doug (Angie) Knowland, Jody (Angie) Knowland, Scott (Hope) Knowland, Eric (Melissa) Knowland, grandchildren; Missi, Adam, Katie, Amber, Taylor, Haleigh, Tyler, Heaven, Victoria, and Eric James, ten great grandchildren, sister; Joyce Mitchem and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2020.